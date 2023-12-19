Advertise With Us
Hire One

Biloxi man pleads guilty to possessing hundreds of child pornography images

Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.
Federal Judge rules in favor of Harrison County School District in graduation dress code policy.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man pled guilty to possessing more than 290 videos and pictures of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent Eric DeLuane of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New Orleans.

According to court documents, cyber tip reports sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited children identified Christopher Lee Parker, 36, as the subject of a child exploitation investigation.

Law enforcement officers were able to obtain Parker’s cell phones which, according to Gee’s office, contained about 291 “visual depictions, in still and video formats, of minors, to include those who had not reached 12 years of age, engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2024 in Gulfport. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Biloxi Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones is prosecuting the case.

Gee’s office says this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood which is a nationwide effort to stop child exploitation. You can learn more by going to http://www.projectsafechildhood.gov/.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Elberta man dies in single-vehicle crash, ALEA says
Lawanda Hines Bennekin
Mobile woman charged with arson
William Franklin
MCSO: Autopsy planned for 77-year-old man found who died at Metro Jail
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
3 Clarke County shooting victims out of hospital, 1 still recovering there
Clarke County sheriff: 3 persons of interest in incident that left 4 with gunshot wounds