Advertise With Us
Hire One

Bundle up for coldest day of week

By Michael White
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - This will be the coldest day of the week with a high in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon so bundle up tight! We saw upper 60s yesterday so this is a very big change. Expect mid 30s both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Much warmer air moves in for Christmas weekend, and we could see a wet and stormy pattern begin to push through. It’s been several years since we’ve seen bad weather on Christmas but for now the chance is there of being wet and stormy both Sunday and Monday. We’ll see scattered chances return Saturday with 60% coverage on Christmas Eve and Day so Santa better be ready!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Bundle up for coldest day of week
Bundle up for coldest day of week
Expect chilly mornings this week.
Chilly mornings this week
Major temperature drop coming
Major temperature drop coming
Breezy and sunny for Monday
Breezy and sunny for Monday