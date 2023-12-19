Bundle up for coldest day of week

(WALA) - This will be the coldest day of the week with a high in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon so bundle up tight! We saw upper 60s yesterday so this is a very big change. Expect mid 30s both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Much warmer air moves in for Christmas weekend, and we could see a wet and stormy pattern begin to push through. It’s been several years since we’ve seen bad weather on Christmas but for now the chance is there of being wet and stormy both Sunday and Monday. We’ll see scattered chances return Saturday with 60% coverage on Christmas Eve and Day so Santa better be ready!

