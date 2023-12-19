Advertise With Us
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals

Christopher Willliam Teague
Christopher Willliam Teague(Mobile Police Department)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force are renewing their request for public assistance in their search for the location of fugitive Christopher Willliam Teague.

Teague is wanted on first-degree assault and related felony charges. He has previously been brought to the attention of FOX10 News viewers in a Fugitive Files segment.

Teague is described as a white male, 5-foot-7 in height, weighing approximately 180 pounds. Teague goes by the nickname of Rico.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to his current whereabouts and arrest.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Teague, you are asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to talk with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

