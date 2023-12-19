Celebration of Kwanzaa
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kwanzaa starts December 26 and there are several events happening throughout Mobile during the weeklong celebration. Africa Heritage House manager Jessica Fairley and Mobile Kwanzaa Committee Chair Makinde Gbolahan say all the events are free to attend and give people an opportunity to learn about the history of Kwanzaa and connect with their ethnicity and culture.
The events will be held at the following locations:
- Toulminville Branch Library
- Robert Hope Community Center
- First Missionary Baptist Church of Prichard
- Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church
For more information on all the events, you can call 251.533.3311 or visit Clotilda: The Exhibition at the Africatown Heritage House on Facebook.
