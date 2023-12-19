Advertise With Us
Hire One

Celebration of Kwanzaa

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kwanzaa starts December 26 and there are several events happening throughout Mobile during the weeklong celebration. Africa Heritage House manager Jessica Fairley and Mobile Kwanzaa Committee Chair Makinde Gbolahan say all the events are free to attend and give people an opportunity to learn about the history of Kwanzaa and connect with their ethnicity and culture.

The events will be held at the following locations:

  • Toulminville Branch Library
  • Robert Hope Community Center
  • First Missionary Baptist Church of Prichard
  • Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church

For more information on all the events, you can call 251.533.3311 or visit Clotilda: The Exhibition at the Africatown Heritage House on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

The perfect holiday spread with Aldi
Budget-friendly holiday shopping tips
Pralines & Holiday Goodies at Punta Clara Kitchen
Pralines & Holiday Goodies at Punta Clara Kitchen
Home improvement trends with Angi
Home improvement trends with Angi
Holiday donut snowman treat
Christmas Treats: Donut Snowman & Puffy Pastry Christmas Tree