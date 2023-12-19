Celebration of Kwanzaa

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kwanzaa starts December 26 and there are several events happening throughout Mobile during the weeklong celebration. Africa Heritage House manager Jessica Fairley and Mobile Kwanzaa Committee Chair Makinde Gbolahan say all the events are free to attend and give people an opportunity to learn about the history of Kwanzaa and connect with their ethnicity and culture.

The events will be held at the following locations:

Toulminville Branch Library

Robert Hope Community Center

First Missionary Baptist Church of Prichard

Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church

For more information on all the events, you can call 251.533.3311 or visit Clotilda: The Exhibition at the Africatown Heritage House on Facebook.

