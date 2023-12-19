Chilly mornings this week

(WALA) - Morning temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be near freezing in metro areas along Interstate 10 while inland counties can expect a light freeze and coastal areas will only drop into the upper 30s. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. It stays sunny and dry.

Temperatures will be moderating towards the end of the week.

A wet system will be impacting the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Rain looks likely both days. As of now the models time the rain from late Sunday afternoon, into the evening and through at least lunchtime or later on Christmas day. This timing could change, but regardless plan on rain for your holiday plans. And it will be just rain. It will be way to warm for anything else. Highs will be in the 60s and the overnight temps on Christmas Eve will likely be in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.