Advertise With Us
Hire One

Chilly mornings this week

Expect chilly mornings this week.
By Matt Barrentine
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Morning temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be near freezing in metro areas along Interstate 10 while inland counties can expect a light freeze and coastal areas will only drop into the upper 30s. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. It stays sunny and dry.

Temperatures will be moderating towards the end of the week.

A wet system will be impacting the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Rain looks likely both days. As of now the models time the rain from late Sunday afternoon, into the evening and through at least lunchtime or later on Christmas day. This timing could change, but regardless plan on rain for your holiday plans. And it will be just rain. It will be way to warm for anything else. Highs will be in the 60s and the overnight temps on Christmas Eve will likely be in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

Expect chilly mornings this week.
Chilly mornings this week
Major temperature drop coming
Major temperature drop coming
Breezy and sunny for Monday
Breezy and sunny for Monday
Skies clearing on Sunday
Skies clearing on Sunday