Advertise With Us
Hire One

Christmas Treats: Donut Snowman & Puffy Pastry Christmas Tree

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Producer Danielle shows us how to make some Christmas treats.

Snowman Donut

Ingredients:

Mini Donuts

Twizzlers

Candy eyes and nose

Wooden Skewers

Mini Reese’s cups

Steps:

Stack three donuts on skewer

Decorate the snowman by adding the candy face and scarf

Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

Ingredients:

Puff Pastry or Pie Dough

Biscoff spread

Ground Ginger

Skewers

Steps:

Lay down a layer of dough

Add the Biscoff spread

Sprinkle ginger on top of it

Add another layer of dough

Use a pizza cutter to cut strips of the dough

Fold up the dough and place onto skewer

Bake using the directions on the dough’s box

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Home improvement trends with Angi
Home improvement trends with Angi
Hello Gorgeous Women's Empowerment Event
Hello Gorgeous Women's Empowerment Event
Doing Good: McKemie Place
Doing Good: McKemie Place
Greene & Phillips: Holiday drunk driving
Greene & Phillips: Holiday drunk driving