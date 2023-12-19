Christmas Treats: Donut Snowman & Puffy Pastry Christmas Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Producer Danielle shows us how to make some Christmas treats.

Snowman Donut

Ingredients:

Mini Donuts

Twizzlers

Candy eyes and nose

Wooden Skewers

Mini Reese’s cups

Steps:

Stack three donuts on skewer

Decorate the snowman by adding the candy face and scarf

Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

Ingredients:

Puff Pastry or Pie Dough

Biscoff spread

Ground Ginger

Skewers

Steps:

Lay down a layer of dough

Add the Biscoff spread

Sprinkle ginger on top of it

Add another layer of dough

Use a pizza cutter to cut strips of the dough

Fold up the dough and place onto skewer

Bake using the directions on the dough’s box

