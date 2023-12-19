Christmas Treats: Donut Snowman & Puffy Pastry Christmas Tree
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Producer Danielle shows us how to make some Christmas treats.
Snowman Donut
Ingredients:
Mini Donuts
Twizzlers
Candy eyes and nose
Wooden Skewers
Mini Reese’s cups
Steps:
Stack three donuts on skewer
Decorate the snowman by adding the candy face and scarf
Puff Pastry Christmas Tree
Ingredients:
Puff Pastry or Pie Dough
Biscoff spread
Ground Ginger
Skewers
Steps:
Lay down a layer of dough
Add the Biscoff spread
Sprinkle ginger on top of it
Add another layer of dough
Use a pizza cutter to cut strips of the dough
Fold up the dough and place onto skewer
Bake using the directions on the dough’s box
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.