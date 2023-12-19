Church Street East caroling tradition spreading Christmas cheer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The sounds of the season were brought to life Monday night as residents in Church Street East went door to door -- caroling Christmas favorites for their neighbors.

“Oh, this is absolutely wonderful - I’ve never had carolers in my life. And it’s the first time I’ve ever had carolers too -- and we’re new to the neighborhood -- so this is quite fun,” said one couple.

Jeanne Backes explains the tradition started by way of a progressive dinner -- nearly 20 years ago.

“Three of us who lived in this neighborhood began singing between a couple of the houses and because we were soprano, alto, and bass -- we were singing carols in parts. And so our neighbors were absolutely thrilled with that idea and wanted us to sing at the houses,” recalled Backes.

Over the years it’s progressively gotten bigger -- growing to add more carolers -- even outside Church Street East. Cris Smith was among the original three.

“I love that it really holds that tradition of caroling. It holds that tradition which is a good wish. So we share it from the street -- but they share it by inviting us into their homes,” said Smith.

Cheryl & John Gwin invited the carolers into their home for wine and more singing.

“I love the camaraderie of the neighborhood -- the spirit and everybody is together -- it’s our beginning of Christmas. And they are wonderful neighbors and you couldn’t live in a better place in downtown Mobile,” said Cheryl.

And not even the pandemic could stop their caroling.

“A lot of our neighbors were very distressed there wouldn’t be caroling. So four of us got together and decided that just the four of us -- if we stood apart a little bit and sang totally outside at corners of streets that we would surprise our neighbors,” said Backes.

All these years later -- those Christmas surprises keep coming.

“Oh.. It was so nice... It was so festive and lovely and just a great time and I appreciate the community aspect of it,” said one woman.

