Clarke County sheriff: 3 persons of interest in incident that left 4 with gunshot wounds

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - We are learning new information about a shooting in Clarke County. Three shooting victims are out of the hospital today, and one is still recovering at University Hospital in Mobile.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said there was some arguing between people in the Gainestown community when shots were fired.

The sheriff said first the men went to Grove Hill Memorial Hospital in personal vehicles and then they were transferred to Mobile. All of the injuries are considered not to be life threatening.

Smith said there are three persons of interest and investigators are still processing the scene and the vehicles that were shot up.

