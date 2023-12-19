Advertise With Us
Hire One

Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach

Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor authentication to secure their accounts.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Comcast’s Xfinity provided notice to its customers Monday of a recent data security incident.

According to a news release, Citrix announced a vulnerability in software used by Xfinity and thousands of other companies worldwide on Oct. 10, 2023.

While a patch was promptly put in place, Xfinity found suspicious activity on Oct. 25 and determined that between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, there was unauthorized access to its internal systems as a result of this vulnerability.

After a deeper review of the affected systems and data, Xfinity believes the customer information at risk included usernames and hashed passwords for some customers.

For other customers, the at-risk information could include names, contact information, last four digits of social security numbers, birth dates, and secret questions and answers.

The news release states Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor authentication to secure their accounts.

Customers with questions can contact Xfinity’s dedicated call center at 888-799-2560 toll-free 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information is available on the Xfinity website at www.xfinity.com/dataincident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

FILE - Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt....
Biden administration moves to protect oldest trees as climate change brings more fires, pests
Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005...
More than 300K air fryers sold at Walmart, Target and Kohl’s recalled
It will be an extra merry Christmas in the Silberman home after a special donation.
Man receives gift of life from daughter
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
Sandra Day O’Connor memorialized by President Joe Biden as a ‘pioneer’ first female justice