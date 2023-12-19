Community activists calling for the City of Mobile to rethink a possible business coming to the historic district

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some people in the Downtown Historic District are urgently asking city leaders to rethink a potential incoming business.

The old CVS on the corner of Government and Broad could turn into a gas station, and it has some in the community thinking the City could do better.

“It’s important that that corner remain historic,” said Bill Boswell, lead advocate.

Some apprehensions included litter and the environmental impact.

“We are hoping that the developer will understand that there are a lot of wonderful things that can be put on that corner lot, that would be much better for this neighborhood,” said Boswell. “That lot is the gateway to the historic districts.”

This coming on the heels of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s announcement last week, debuting plans for a River Walk Plaza near the Civic Center to be used for entertainment, hotels, retail, and more.

Boswell hoped the city council will agree to bring something like the historic district.

“The mayor released a plan for a development on the riverfront, everybody I spoke with said that was a spectacular thing to happen,” said Boswell. “We need something that spectacular to happen at this corner.”

Boswell will be speaking Tuesday at the city council meeting previewing some of these concerns.

He said this will officially be presented to the council January 3.

