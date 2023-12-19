Concerns continue over proposed downtown gas station; developer pulls proposal for now.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The old CVS on the corner of Government and Broad has been closed for several months. Recently plans were submitted to the architectural review board for a gas station but residents like Bill Boswell don’t want to see it happen.

“It’s going to be very difficult for any architect to be able to design a structure that is going to be compatible with the historic district,” said Bill Boswell.

Boswell represents the Government Street Collaborative which hosted a meeting about the property last night. Some of their concerns include environmental impacts and increased traffic in the area.

“Why on earth on one of the busiest corners in Mobile are we going to allow what would be a very busy gas station that’s going to cause traffic problems,” added Boswell.

Instead, Boswell says they would love to see something like a multi-use building that includes retail or restaurants on some of the floors.

“Might also want to consider the possibility of being able to put something that would be a museum type situation for the historic district,” said Boswell.

We received this statement from the city regarding the property:

“The property at 900 Government Street has been zoned as a B4 (General Business) Zoning District for over 50 years. Gas stations are allowed “by right” in B4 Zoning Districts, and the City of Mobile cannot arbitrarily change a property’s zoning designation. Because the property at 900 Government Street falls within the Oakleigh Garden Historic District, a City of Mobile building permit cannot be granted until the plans and design of the property have been reviewed by the Architectural Review Board (ARB). The ARB is not tasked with determining whether the use of a property is appropriate. Its purpose is to ensure that the aesthetics, scale and physical site design are congruent with the neighborhood. To obtain the required Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) from the ARB, a developer can be required to make alterations to its planned design to match the character and aesthetic of surrounding properties. Some community members, particularly in the Oakleigh Garden District, have raised concerns about a gas station being built at this location. From a planning and zoning standpoint, the City of Mobile cannot arbitrarily downzone a piece of private property. This would be considered a “taking” and would violate the owner’s property rights. However, this is precisely why additional steps are required to develop a property in an established historic district. The ARB process allows for greater public input and considerations that can help protect the character of historic communities in Mobile.”

The city also says the developer did remove their request from the ARB’s agenda for their January 3rd meeting and if they want to move forward, they’ll have to resubmit their plans at a later date.

