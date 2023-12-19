Advertise With Us
Doing Good: McKemie Place

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - McKemie Place is the only women’s shelter that serves unaccompanied women in our region. It serves Mobile, Baldwin and Washington counties. Its mission is to provide a safe haven, spiritual encouragement and access to resources that help meet the needs and promote the well-being of unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness.

If any viewers that are watching and want to know of ways to help McKemie Place, they are always in need of financial help, volunteers and items from our weekly wishlist which is posted every Wednesday on our social media platforms.

To learn more about McKemie Place, click here.

