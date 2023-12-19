ECSO: Man, woman killed in double homicide on Hernandez Street
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after they say a man and woman were found dead.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. tonight at Hernandez Street. According to officials, each victim sustained one gunshot wound.
Authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, but they do not currently have a suspect.
This is a developing story. FOX10 News is working to get more information.
