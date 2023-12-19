Advertise With Us
Hire One

Elberta man dies in single-vehicle crash, ALEA says

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - A 65-year-old man died early this morning in a single-vehicle crash in Elberta, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Richard A. Graham of Elberta was fatally injured when the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 3:55 a.m. today, according to ALEA. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash occurred on Baldwin County 83 in Elberta, authorities said.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate to crash.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Lawanda Hines Bennekin
Mobile woman charged with arson
William Franklin
MCSO: Autopsy planned for 77-year-old man found who died at Metro Jail
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
3 Clarke County shooting victims out of hospital, 1 still recovering there
Clarke County sheriff: 3 persons of interest in incident that left 4 with gunshot wounds