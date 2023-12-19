Elberta man dies in single-vehicle crash, ALEA says

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - A 65-year-old man died early this morning in a single-vehicle crash in Elberta, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Richard A. Graham of Elberta was fatally injured when the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree around 3:55 a.m. today, according to ALEA. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash occurred on Baldwin County 83 in Elberta, authorities said.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate to crash.

