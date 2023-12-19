Foley survey to help city planners with new growth along Highway 59

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Foley is looking for more control over future development along Highway 59. To do this, it’s put together a plan, based on both public and city input.

The vision of Foley city leaders is to accommodate growth and development while enhancing a sense of place for their citizens. The Foley Highway 59 Corridor Plan is essentially a guideline that would be used by the Planning Commission and other city departments when looking at new development proposals.

The city received online input from more than 400 people which is reflected in the Foley Highway 59 Corridor Plan (Hal Scheurich)

“The city, you know, through their planning and zoning authority, they have some impact on the land usage adjacent to the roadway and with that, brings aesthetic changes, potentially creating a more scenic and beautiful roadway to travel down but also, it does impact what kind of uses can go along that corridor and where should they be best placed,” explained Director of Infrastructure and Development for the city of Foley, Wayne Dyess.

If the plan is approved, new developments could be grouped into districts such as medical, big box commercial, light industry and rural / agriculture. During the survey, the public strongly supported a move from traditional retail site designs, moving to one that would favor pedestrian traffic and move the parking behind the business instead of adjacent to the roadway.

“Primarily, the corridor plan that we’re working on is looking at the land uses that should go along there, where they should be placed, what intensity they should be at and also, just the general aesthetics of the roadway,” Dyess said. “If it means less parking lot visuals, dominant streetscape or maybe it means more landscaping or greenery.”

The city commissioned a study more than a year ago to help put together a comprehensive growth plan. A major part of that is how the businesses that line Highway 59 impact traffic and Foley’s citizens. While the highway itself is under ALDOT control, Foley can control future development along 59 to some extent. Cindy and Brian Sealbaum are part-time residents now but plan on permanently moving to Foley and are pleased to see the city planning ahead.

“It could be better,” Brian said. “We’re running into places where we’re looking for something and we don’t see it until we’re right on top of it or past it.”

More than 400 residents and visitors responded to an online survey. The Foley Highway 59 Corrido Plan still needs to be recommended by the Planning Commission and approved by the City Council. That could happen as early as next spring.

