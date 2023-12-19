Former Faith Academy teacher pleads not guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Faith Academy teacher pleaded not guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Jonathan Sauers appeared in court Monday for his arraignment.

He was arrested on the school’s campus in March in connection with the charge against him.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigators alleged that Sauers confessed to them he had sex with the student, and had been for several months.

Sauers was a teacher and the boys soccer coach at the school.

His next court appearance is in March 2024.

