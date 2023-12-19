Advertise With Us
Hire One

Former Faith Academy teacher pleads not guilty

Former Faith Academy teacher pleads not guilty
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Faith Academy teacher pleaded not guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Jonathan Sauers appeared in court Monday for his arraignment.

He was arrested on the school’s campus in March in connection with the charge against him.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigators alleged that Sauers confessed to them he had sex with the student, and had been for several months.

Sauers was a teacher and the boys soccer coach at the school.

His next court appearance is in March 2024.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

Mobile man arrested after threatening Winn Dixie store manager with machete
Mobile man arrested after allegedly threatening Winn Dixie store manager with machete
Archbishop Rodi issues statement after Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples
Archbishop Rodi issues statement after Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples
Brandan Mack charged with 25 counts of child pornography
Miramar Beach man charged with 25 counts of child pornography
Early Morning house fire on Edgewood Street Mobile
MFRD battles early morning house fire on Edgewood Street