Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hanceville mayor resigns, pleads guilty to 15 misdemeanors

Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail resigned on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to 15 misdemeanor counts...
Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail resigned on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to 15 misdemeanor counts of using his office for personal gain.(Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail resigned on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to 15 misdemeanor counts of using his office for personal gain.

Nail was ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution, a $2,500 fine and perform 120 hours of community service.

The 60-year-old will be on probation for 15 years which prohibits working for any public or governmental entity during probation.

“The trust between the people and their government must remain strong. Mr. Nail pleaded guilty, admitted to his misconduct, and also apologized to the citizens of Hanceville for his actions. I believe this swift resolution is balanced and shows both consideration for admitting guilt and that elected officials who violate the public trust will be held accountable,” said District Attorney Champ Crocker.

Nail was elected mayor in 2008.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Motorcycle rider dies after Tuesday wreck at Government Street intersection
Mardi Gras 2024 parade schedule for Mobile Alabama and Baldwin County
The Mobile County Health Department says it’s important to stay on top of vaccinations.
CDC issues new health advisory for low immunization rates during the holiday season
An autopsy has been ordered after an elderly inmate in declining cognitive health died last...
MCSO: Autopsy planned for 77-year-old man who died at Metro Jail
The CDC, has issued a health advisory about rising respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, the...
CDC issues new health advisory for low immunization rates during the holiday season