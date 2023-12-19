Advertise With Us
Hello Gorgeous Women's Empowerment Event

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to be empowered, enlightened and educated, Saturday, December 30th at 12 p.m. at the first Hello Gorgeous Women’s Empowerment Event! Hello Gorgeous Inc is a trail blazing women’s empowered event committed to uplifting and uniting women from diverse backgrounds regardless of their socioeconomic status. Its mission is to empower enlighten, educate and engage women with a sense of sisterhood, well-being and community.

You can follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

Location: The Courtyard

558 Dauphin Street

Mobile, Alabama 36602

Due to the event being sold out, they are working on another venue to open up to more women. Stay tuned and follow their Hello Gorgeous Shades of Purple Event page on Facebook for updates and possible venue change.

After the event, they will paint the town in various shades of purple and see the showing of “The Color Purple Movie (THE MUSICAL) at AMC Theatres.

