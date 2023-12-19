Home improvement trends with Angi

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chief Customer Officer of Angi, Angie Hicks, shares the trends for this year and what to expect in 2024.

As we head towards the end of the year, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the year that was and start to plan for the year ahead.

This year, homeowners took on a lot of projects to make their homes suit their needs and fit their lifestyles. Homeowners’ top projects ran the gamut from large renovations to everyday maintenance as bathroom remodels, interior painting, appliance installations and maintenance were the most common projects of 2023. Overall, homeowners increased spending on their home in 2023 by 6% to $13,667 and an average of 11.1 projects per household.

Looking forward, homeowners are expected to continue prioritizing their homes and investing in improvement and maintenance projects. Despite continued maintenance work, it’s inevitable that home emergencies, especially weather-related events, will continue in 2024 - so it’s a great idea to plan ahead for them. In addition to on-going maintenance, homeowners have also said they want to take on interior and exterior painting, installing new appliances, renovating a kitchen and bathroom and more in the new year.

Interview provided by Angi.

