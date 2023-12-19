Advertise With Us
Hire One

‘It’s a breach of trust’: Sen. Ben Cardin ‘disappointed’ after staffer allegedly films sex in committee room

Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room. (Credit; CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says he is “angered” and “disappointed” after a staffer from his office reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room.

“It’s a breach of trust. It’s my understanding Capitol Police is doing an investigation. It’s a personnel issue, so we clearly will be, I’m not going to comment on the personnel issue. It’s under investigation,” he said.

Cardin said the staffer is no longer employed with the Senate.

The Daily Caller first released the video, and CNN has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video or confirmed the identity of those involved.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach
The physicians’ group behind Ohio’s newly passed reproductive rights amendment is urging a...
Reproductive rights group urges Ohio prosecutor to drop criminal charge against woman who miscarried
An NBA G League player and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection with a missing...
Ex-NBA G League player, girlfriend set up paid sex appointment to lure victim before killing her, police say
Ft. Mitchell police investigate shooting outside of Kroger
Ft. Mitchell police investigate shooting outside of Kroger
The major retailers are working on making it easier for you to get your gifts faster. (Source:...
Good news for late holiday shoppers: Retailers are improving their delivery speeds