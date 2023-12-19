Man pleads not guilty in mistaken-identity killing of 74-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of fatally shooting a 74-year-man in a mistaken-identity murder pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing today.

A Mobile County grand jury indicted Deangelo Merrill in March, but his arraignment had been postponed several times for various reasons.

According to police, Merrill went looking for revenge almost two years ago after his girlfriend was wounded during a shootout between two men. But authorities say he kicked in the wrong door at the Pathways Apartments on Florida Street that night and instead killed James Jones, a disabled Army veteran who was on dialysis.

Merrill’s next court appearance is in April.

