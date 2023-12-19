Advertise With Us
MCSO: Autopsy planned for 77-year-old man found who died at Metro Jail

William Franklin
William Franklin(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An autopsy has been ordered after an elderly inmate in declining cognitive health died last week at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to authorities.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said they have been unable to locate relatives of the deceased, William Franklin.

The 77-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 4:17 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 according to officials. Authorities said corrections officers immediately removed Franklin from his cell to perform CPR and other life-saving measures until Mobile County EMS arrived, but Franklin was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Franklin shared his cell with three other inmates. Detectives found no signs of physical trauma to his body and no obvious evidence he had been assaulted, officials said.

MCSO said Franklin was arrested on Nov. 30, 2023, by Mobile Police Department on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing. He was being housed in the jail’s Mental Health Wedge due to his deteriorating cognitive state, officials said.

