Advertise With Us
Hire One

MFRD battles early morning house fire on Edgewood Street

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire early Monday morning.

Crews responded just before 6:15 a.m. to reports of a fire at a home in the 2700 block of Edgewood Street near Mobile Street.

Firefighters noticed light smoke after arriving at the scene, according to MFRD.

Everyone made it out of the home and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

Former Faith Academy teacher pleads not guilty
Former Faith Academy teacher pleads not guilty
Mobile man arrested after threatening Winn Dixie store manager with machete
Mobile man arrested after allegedly threatening Winn Dixie store manager with machete
Archbishop Rodi issues statement after Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples
Archbishop Rodi issues statement after Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples
Brandan Mack charged with 25 counts of child pornography
Miramar Beach man charged with 25 counts of child pornography