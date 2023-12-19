MFRD battles early morning house fire on Edgewood Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire early Monday morning.

Crews responded just before 6:15 a.m. to reports of a fire at a home in the 2700 block of Edgewood Street near Mobile Street.

Firefighters noticed light smoke after arriving at the scene, according to MFRD.

Everyone made it out of the home and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

