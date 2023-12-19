Advertise With Us
Miramar Beach man charged with 25 counts of child pornography

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A registered sex offender living in Miramar Beach was arrested on child porn charges after Walton County, Fla., deputies executed a search warrant on his home, authorities said.

The investigation began after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit received a cyber tip on Nov. 9 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led authorities 23-year-old Brandan Mack, authorities said.

According to the WCSO, investigators discovered numerous videos depicting sexual acts of children between 1 to 13 years of age. Deputies arrested Mack Dec. 13 at his home.

Mack is charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography. He was issued a $250,000 bond and is still in jail tonight. Additional charges are expected.

