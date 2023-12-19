Advertise With Us
Mobile man accused of stealing vehicle from dealership

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 27-year-old Mobile man faces multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a local car dealership and items from a store.

The Mobile Police Department arrested Kyle Thomas on Monday morning. Authorities said Thomas stole a vehicle from AutoNation Honda on the East Interstate 65 Service Road on Saturday. The vehicle on Monday morning was tracked using its GPS to at a parking lot on Schillinger Road South, where responding officers said they saw Thomas walk to the car with a shopping cart and try to leave the location.

Officers detained Thomas and found he had allegedly shoplifted items from a nearby store.

Thomas was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree retail theft of property and first-degree theft of property.

