Mobile woman charged with arson

Lawanda Hines Bennekin
Lawanda Hines Bennekin(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 56-year-old Mobile woman accused of setting fire to the porch of a home is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Lawanda Hines Bennekin was arrested Saturday evening.

According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue-Department, crews were dispatched around 5:41 p.m. Saturday to a report of a fire that had been extinguished on the porch at a home in the 1300 block of Silver Drive.

Fire officials said Bennekin was arrested at the scene around 7 p.m. and charged with first-degree arson for intentionally setting and maintaining a fire to an occupied dwelling.

