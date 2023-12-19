Mobile woman charged with arson

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 56-year-old Mobile woman accused of setting fire to the porch of a home is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Lawanda Hines Bennekin was arrested Saturday evening.

According to the Mobile Fire-Rescue-Department, crews were dispatched around 5:41 p.m. Saturday to a report of a fire that had been extinguished on the porch at a home in the 1300 block of Silver Drive.

Fire officials said Bennekin was arrested at the scene around 7 p.m. and charged with first-degree arson for intentionally setting and maintaining a fire to an occupied dwelling.

