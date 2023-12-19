Mobile’s Youth Violence Prevention Program launches new campaign

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Representatives of the city of Mobile’s Youth Violence Prevention Program visited the FOX10 News Studios to talk about its new campaign, “The Why Campaign — Teens Against Violence.”

Each public service announcement features a local teen with a positive and powerful message. Within their circle of influence these teens have committed to help inspire others to take a stand against youth violence and give their expression of why. The campaign is also about teens focusing their efforts and energy on becoming the best version of themselves.

The city’s Youth Violence Prevention Program exists to create a safe and nurturing environment for youth while addressing the root causes of violence. Breakthrough Teens is a program offered through city’s Parks and Recreation Department and focuses on the discovery of purpose by creating spaces for recreation, positive participation, and healthy development.

