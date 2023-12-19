Advertise With Us
MPD: Car burglar fires shots after confrontation

The Mobile Police Department said a car burglar opened fire at an apartment complex.
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said a car burglar opened fire at an apartment complex.

According to investigators, someone spotted two people breaking into a car at Maison de Ville off Airport Boulevard early Saturday morning. When the witness confronted the burglars, they ran off, but one of the suspects turned around and started shooting, according to police.

One of the apartments was hit but no one was hurt, according to authorities.

MPD arrested a 16-year-old boy. The second suspect person got away, police said.

