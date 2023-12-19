Advertise With Us
New casino proposal for Biloxi to go before the Mississippi Gaming Commission

RW Developers will go before the Mississippi Gaming Commission during a special meeting Thursday to propose a new casino at HWY 90 and Veterans Ave.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new casino development could be in the works for Biloxi.

On Thursday, RW Development will go before the Mississippi Gaming Commission during a special meeting to present a site application for the space at Veterans Avenue. The plan involves the property on the north and south side of Highway 90.

WLOX reached out to RW’s attorneys who say they have no comment until after the gaming commission makes a ruling.

Biloxi previously issued a lease to RW Development to build a municipal pier for public use at Veterans Avenue. That lease was disputed by Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, but the State Supreme Court ruled that a tidelands lease was not needed to build a pier at that location.

This same developer also proposed a casino resort at this same location back in 2008.

