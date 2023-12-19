Pralines & Holiday Goodies at Punta Clara Kitchen

Punta Clara Kitchen has all the sweet treats to get you through the holiday season! Studio 10 visits the shop in Point Clear to see how they make their pralines.

Punta Clara Kitchen has been creating homemade treats and sweets for more than 70 years. This family-owned and operated business spans four generations of Paceys. Their specialty candies are made in their kitchen using treasured family recipes and a lot of love.

When you visit Punta Clara Kitchen, you’ll find a wide variety of homemade candies, pralines, cakes, fruit and vegetable preserves, and many more food items. They also offer beautiful gift baskets and seasonal treats.

Visit Punta Clara Kitchen today in the heart of Point Clear, AL!

Punta Clara Kitchen

17111 Scenic Highway 98, Point Clear, AL

800-437-7868

www.puntaclara.com

