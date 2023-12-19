Advertise With Us
Hire One

Supporters of Jawan Dallas' family hold prayer vigil before Mobile City Council meeting

Family of Jawan Dallas rally for justice
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - About a dozen supporters of Jawan Dallas’ family held a prayer vigil this morning before a meeting of the Mobile City Council.

The group prayed for peace as well as change in the city.

Dallas died after a confrontation with two Mobile police officers as they investigated an alleged attempted break-in at a trailer park. The officers were cleared in Dallas death by a grand jury, but his family is suing the city and the Mobile Police Department for $36 million.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Elberta man dies in single-vehicle crash, ALEA says
Elberta man dies in single-vehicle crash, ALEA says
Fairhope Elks Lodge makes meal boxes for families
Fairhope Elks Lodge makes meal boxes for families
Fairhope Elks Lodge makes meal boxes for families
Fairhope Elks Lodge makes meal boxes for families
Housing First, Inc. boosts local anti-homelessness efforts
Housing First, Inc. boosts local anti-homelessness efforts
Housing First, Inc. boosts local anti-homelessness efforts
Housing First, Inc. boosts local anti-homelessness efforts