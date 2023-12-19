Supporters of Jawan Dallas' family hold prayer vigil before Mobile City Council meeting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - About a dozen supporters of Jawan Dallas’ family held a prayer vigil this morning before a meeting of the Mobile City Council.

The group prayed for peace as well as change in the city.

Dallas died after a confrontation with two Mobile police officers as they investigated an alleged attempted break-in at a trailer park. The officers were cleared in Dallas death by a grand jury, but his family is suing the city and the Mobile Police Department for $36 million.

