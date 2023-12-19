Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Five arrested in Meridian in relation to homicide cases

Meridian Police announced 5 arrests made Tuesday in connection with homicide cases.
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said the Meridian Police Department’s Gang Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, Special Operations Unit, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, MPD SWAT Team and The Lauderdale County Sheriff Department’s SWAT Team made a total of five arrests Tuesday in the 2400 Block of 4th Avenue.

Marlon White Jr, 19, was arrested for murder; his bond wasn set at $1 million.

DeCameron Harrison-Brown, 21, was charged with shooting into a dwelling and two counts of murder. His bond was set at $50,000 for shooting into a dwelling and $1 million for each murder, totaling his bond at $2,050,000.

Rodriquez Davis, 20, was arrested for murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

Joshua Hearn Jr, 24, was arrested for murder and his bond was set at $1 million.

Jederion Lewis, 20, was charged with four counts of accessory after the fact for allegedly assisting the initial four suspects. His bond was set at $100,000 on each count, totaling $400,000.

Marlon White, Jr
Marlon White, Jr(Meridian Police Dept.)
Decameron Harrison-Brown
Decameron Harrison-Brown(Meridian Police Dept.)
Rodriguez Davis
Rodriguez Davis(Meridian Police Dept.)
Joshua Hearn, Jr.
Joshua Hearn, Jr.(Meridian Police Dept.)
Jederion Lewis was charged with accessory after the fact.
Jederion Lewis was charged with accessory after the fact.(Meridian Police Dept.)

Earlier:

The Meridian Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team have arrested four people in relation to homicides that happened in Meridian.

Marlon White, Jr., DeCameron Harrison-Brown, Rodriquez Davis and Joshua Hearn, Jr., are the suspects who were taken into custody, according to the Meridian Police Department. The MPD said it would release more details at a later time.

