Vigor hosts early signing day

By Emily Cochran
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - It was early signing day in Prichard for a couple of Vigor High School football stars. Senior wide receiver Jerrien Graham and linebacker Brandon Purifoy deciding where they will take their talents next.

Purifoy had interest from a number of schools, but it came down to one.

“For the next four years, I’ll be attending Mississippi Valley State University”

Next, it was Jerrian Graham who stepped up and played quarterback for the Wolves this season, though he traditionally plays wide receiver.

Graham has deep roots at Vigor. He was a ball boy for the Wolves when he was younger and now he’s getting ready to play college ball.

Graham had multiple offers but narrowed his decision down to two: stay home and play for Kane Wommack and the Jags or take his talents to Louisiana-Layfeyette.

“I’ll be taking my talents to The University of South Alabama. Go Jags, go Jags”.

It’s been quite the journey for both athletes to get to this point. Congratulations to Jerrian and Brandon. We wish them the best of luck in their futures as they continue to do what they love at the next level.

