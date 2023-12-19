(WALA) - Clouds will increase later today, but the weather will stay dry and chilly. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s and we go overcast later tonight. It’ll be very cold with a low in the upper 30s. We turn warmer by Christmas weekend with highs increasing to the mid to upper 60s and morning temps jumping back into the 50s. Rain chances increase to 60% and most will come while Santa is flying through our sky Sunday night.

As for storms, there may be a few storms showing up Christmas Day but it’s too soon to know if any severe threats will pop in, hopefully not. We turn colder after the Christmas weekend ends.

