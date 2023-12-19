Advertise With Us
Hire One

Weather will stay dry and chilly

By Michael White
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Clouds will increase later today, but the weather will stay dry and chilly. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 50s and we go overcast later tonight. It’ll be very cold with a low in the upper 30s. We turn warmer by Christmas weekend with highs increasing to the mid to upper 60s and morning temps jumping back into the 50s. Rain chances increase to 60% and most will come while Santa is flying through our sky Sunday night.

As for storms, there may be a few storms showing up Christmas Day but it’s too soon to know if any severe threats will pop in, hopefully not. We turn colder after the Christmas weekend ends.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Weather will stay dry and chilly
Weather will stay dry and chilly
Bundle up for coldest day of week
Bundle up for coldest day of week
Expect chilly mornings this week.
Chilly mornings this week
Major temperature drop coming
Major temperature drop coming