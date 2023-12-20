Advertise With Us
Hire One

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Bowers Park.

Authorities say just before 1 p.m., two Tuscaloosa Police officers initiated a traffic stop as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The driver pulled over on James I. Harrison Parkway near Hargrove Road. Shots were fired, and a passenger in the vehicle was killed.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are conducting the investigation.

Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa(WBRC FOX6 News)
Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa(WBRC FOX6 News)

More details will be added to this story as information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

South Alabama and Eastern Michigan give back to the community ahead of the 68 Ventures Bowl
South Alabama and Eastern Michigan give back to the community ahead of the 68 Ventures Bowl
Fugitive Files: Travonna Jordan and Paris Jones
Fugitive Files: Travonna Jordan and Paris Jones
Man accused of killing grandparent, brother and family friend has competency hearing
Man accused of killing grandparent, brother and family friend has competency hearing
Alabama senator wants body cam footage more accessible
Alabama senator wants body cam footage more accessible
Michael's Lounge
MPD serves search warrant at Navco Road lounge