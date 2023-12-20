Alvin Ray Allen sentenced to life in prison for the 1980 murder of 19-year-old Sandra Williams

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a grueling 43 years, a family is breathing at last.

In October, a jury found 65-year-old Alvin Ray Allen guilty of the murder of 19-year-old Sandra Williams in 1980. Williams was found raped and stabbed to death. Her body was dumped in the Toulminville area. At the time, there was no DNA technology available to unearth who killed her.

The case was considered ‘cold’ for decades until 2019. In 2019, investigators found a fluid sample from Williams’s jeans. Police then arrested Allen in connection to her murder.

The case encountered a hung jury in Allen’s first trial back in 2020. This past October, a grand jury unanimously found Allen guilty.

On Wednesday, Allen was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Williams’s aunt, sister and mother took to the stand with passionate remarks. Williams’s sister, Judy Barfield, credits her decades of perseverance towards justice to the ‘love of a determined sister.’ Barfield asked the judge for a 43-year sentence for Allen-- the time they’ve awaited justice- plus 19 years- reflecting Williams’s age at the time she was murderd.

Meanwhile, former Mobile District Attorney Ashley Rich stated that in her time as District Attorney, she’s ‘never seen a family this broken.’

We spoke to Allen’s attorney, Dennis Knizely after the sentencing.

“Though the jury returned a verdict, and we respect that verdict, Alvin Ray Allen still maintains his innocence in this case. This sentence was as harsh as it could be- it was a maximum sentence. We feel like for 43 years and him being an established member in the community-- although the jury did return a verdict of guilty, that should have been given some consideration,” said Knizely.

The victim’s family says they’re finally getting a bit of peace.

“It just broke up the whole family. Tore everybody apart,” said Virginia West, Williams’s mother. “She was beautiful- she was tall. She had long black hair, and she had a smile that would just light up the world and everybody liked her.”

“She was more than a sister to me- Sandy raised me and she taught everything to me,” added Judy Barfield, Williams’s sister. “And the bad thing about that is, I have a photographic memory so I remember everything. It wasn’t like she was a memory. It’s bittersweet but I’m thankful she can rest.”

“A life for a life and that the jury got it right and I’m thankful,” said Barfield.

When asked if he wanted to say anything, Allen refused.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.