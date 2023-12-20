Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A team of anglers in North Carolina got more than they expected last week when they discovered a dead 16-ton sperm whale stranded on the beach.
The anglers, which included two veterinarians, contacted officials with a North Carolina marine mammal stranding response network team.
Those officials also contacted large whale specialists to carry out a post-mortem exam of the whale.
The necropsy exam was not able to determine the cause of death of the whale.
Officials said they did learn the whale was a young male, and they were able to collect tissue for further testing.
Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.