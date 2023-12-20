CDC issues new health advisory for low immunization rates during the holiday season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is the holiday season. but it’s also cold and flu season. Because of that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, has issued a health advisory about rising respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.

As folks gather for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays the CDC says it expects millions to get sick. Especially in the south.

But those viruses aren’t the only ones to worry about. And the Mobile County Health Department is taking note.

“Typically, we see in the Winter months increased visits from children and adults that have upper respiratory illnesses. What we see locally is not as high as the rest of the state but across the state, we’re seeing increased numbers of people coming in for influenza-like illness, COVID-like illness, and then RSV-like illnesses,” Dr. Kevin Michaels said.

Dr. Kevin Michaels says it’s important to stay on top of vaccinations due to low vaccination rates, in the southern part of the country.

“The problem we have typically in Alabama, and even in Mobile is that vaccines for whatever reason, people do not get vaccinated the way they should. The vaccines are available across the community,” Dr. Michaels said.

Dr. Michaels says flu and COVID vaccines are available in many areas including most pharmacies and grocery stores with pharmacies. So, it’s important to be proactive with your health.

“It’s just something to be cognizant about that you want to spend time with your family not time waiting in urgent care or ERs waiting to be seen,” Dr. Michaels said.

The CDC recommends taking normal precautions like covering up coughs and sneezes, washing your hands, and staying home if you’re sick.

If you have any symptoms of a respiratory illness, talk to a healthcare provider.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.