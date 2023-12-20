Advertise With Us
Citronelle PD arrest man for allegedly firing shots at girlfriends ex-husband

Christopher Newburn
Christopher Newburn(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo and Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing shots at his girlfriend’s ex-husband.

Officers responded to the 19000 block of N 5th Street on Nov 27 in response to a shots fired call.

Investigators said Christopher Newburn, 31, and his current girlfriend’s ex-husband got into a verbal argument at a local Subway.

Police say the ex-husband drove to Newburn’s house after the argument and Newburn fired three to four rounds towards the victim while he was sitting in his car.

The victim was not harmed but one of his tires was struck with gunfire.

Newburn is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and has bonded out of Metro on a $7,500 bond.

