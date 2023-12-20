Advertise With Us
Hire One

Clouds are back on a chilly day

By Michael White
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Clouds are back and we’ll deal with a mostly cloudy sky for your Wednesday, but no rain. Our high will be around 60 degrees so plan on a chilly day ahead. Tomorrow will start off in the upper 30s, but then we start to see warmer air take over. This will insure that when rain returns, we won’t have any winter weather issues for the Christmas weekend. Highs return to the mid to upper 60s Thursday through Tuesday of next week and we could even hit 70 degrees on Christmas Day.

Mornings will increase to the mid to upper 50s for Sunday and Monday so no chilly air will be present to open presents. Rain becomes likely Christmas Eve and Day with coverage in the 60-70% range. It looks like we’ll have a few rumbles of thunder in the mix but we should avoid any severe weather issues thankfully. We turn colder again after the holiday weekend ends.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies

Latest News

Clouds are back on a chilly day
Clouds are back on a chilly day
Temperatures will be moderating towards the end of the week.
A couple more chilly mornings this week and then rain for the holidays
Weather will stay dry and chilly
Weather will stay dry and chilly
Bundle up for coldest day of week
Bundle up for coldest day of week