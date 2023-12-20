Clouds are back on a chilly day

(WALA) - Clouds are back and we’ll deal with a mostly cloudy sky for your Wednesday, but no rain. Our high will be around 60 degrees so plan on a chilly day ahead. Tomorrow will start off in the upper 30s, but then we start to see warmer air take over. This will insure that when rain returns, we won’t have any winter weather issues for the Christmas weekend. Highs return to the mid to upper 60s Thursday through Tuesday of next week and we could even hit 70 degrees on Christmas Day.

Mornings will increase to the mid to upper 50s for Sunday and Monday so no chilly air will be present to open presents. Rain becomes likely Christmas Eve and Day with coverage in the 60-70% range. It looks like we’ll have a few rumbles of thunder in the mix but we should avoid any severe weather issues thankfully. We turn colder again after the holiday weekend ends.

