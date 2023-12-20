Advertise With Us
Hire One

A couple more chilly mornings this week and then rain for the holidays

Temperatures will be moderating towards the end of the week.
By Matt Barrentine
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Morning temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the mid-30s in metro areas along Interstate 10 while inland counties can expect a light freeze and coastal areas will only drop into the low 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. It will be partly cloudy and dry.

Temperatures will be moderating towards the end of the week.

A wet system will be impacting the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Rain looks likely both days.

As of now the models time the rain from late Sunday afternoon, into the evening and through much of the day on Christmas day. This timing could change, but regardless plan on rain for your holiday plans. This will be a rain event, but some of it could be heavy and some thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

And no, there won’t be any chance of snow. It will be way too warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s and the overnight temps on Christmas Eve will likely be in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody

Latest News

Temperatures will be moderating towards the end of the week.
A couple more chilly mornings this week and then rain for the holidays
Weather will stay dry and chilly
Weather will stay dry and chilly
Bundle up for coldest day of week
Bundle up for coldest day of week
Expect chilly mornings this week.
Chilly mornings this week