A couple more chilly mornings this week and then rain for the holidays

(WALA) - Morning temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the mid-30s in metro areas along Interstate 10 while inland counties can expect a light freeze and coastal areas will only drop into the low 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. It will be partly cloudy and dry.

Temperatures will be moderating towards the end of the week.

A wet system will be impacting the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Rain looks likely both days.

As of now the models time the rain from late Sunday afternoon, into the evening and through much of the day on Christmas day. This timing could change, but regardless plan on rain for your holiday plans. This will be a rain event, but some of it could be heavy and some thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

And no, there won’t be any chance of snow. It will be way too warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s and the overnight temps on Christmas Eve will likely be in the upper 50s.

