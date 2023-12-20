Advertise With Us
Fairhope Elks Lodge makes meal boxes for families

The Elks and their families began packing meal boxes and sorting toys Tuesday
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Elks Lodge is coming together with partners in the community to make Christmas brighter for more than 100 needy families.

What started as a community outreach 10 years ago with just a couple dozen families has grown tremendously and become something the membership looks forward to every year. The Elks and their families began packing meal boxes Tuesday afternoon for 102 families and sorting toys Tuesday night for 180 area children.

The families are vetted through the local schools and the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program supplies the toys – 5,000 this year.

The toys will be bagged and distributed to the families who will get to wrap them and put them under their trees.

“The better feeling is Friday when you deliver,” said Danny Pulliam, Elks basket committee chairman. “I mean, you just can’t imagine the emotion those people have when we bring then food and toys. I mean, they’re ecstatic. That’s worth it. That makes it worth it right there.”

The 400 members of the Fairhope Elks Lodge pitched in to provide all the food for the families.

Any food or toys that are left over will be distributed through two local churches.

