Google Puts Election Brakes on BARD AI Chatbot

By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -When it comes to chatbots, there are plenty of them out there offering to help in the search for information. Just don’t expect any responses related to the 2024 U.S. presidential election from Google’s BARD chatbot.

Google has announced it will “work with an increased focus on the role artificial intelligence (AI) might play” regarding services for voters and campaigns in these elections. Around the globe, governments have been racing to regulate AI in light of its potential to disrupt democratic practices.

Although not providing specifics, Google says it intends to proceed cautiously regarding election-related topics.

Primary races and campaigning are already underway in the U.S., and many of the ads created using AI are not always disclosed as such.

Google’s move represents a major step toward increased transparency.

And it’s not just the U.S. facing critical elections next year, but also India, the world’s most populous democracy, and South Africa, one of Africa’s most important economies.

The restrictions are set to be enforced by early 2024. You can read more on how Google plans to approach the 2024 election in its Blog post.

