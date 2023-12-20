Housing First, Inc. boosts local anti-homelessness efforts

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With a $100,000 check in hand, Housing First, Incorporated paid it forward. For the second year in a row, the nonprofit donated $100,000 each to The Salvation Army and Dumas Wesley Community Center.

“We were fortunate enough to be awarded a large sum of money from the Jeff Bezos Foundation to help homeless families in Mobile,” explains Derek Boulware, CEO of Housing First, Inc. “So we decided to treat it like a blessings, which it was. So we donated a portion of it to two other agencies that are also helping the homeless in Mobile. One being the Salvation Army here and the other being Dumas Wesley with a project they have in Fairhope.”

The Salvation Army’s Family Haven in Mobile, Alabama, will use funds to provide emergency shelter for homeless families and offer essential life skills crucial for maintaining permanent housing. Meanwhile, the Dumas Wesley Community Center’s Baldwin Family Village in Fairhope, Alabama, a 13-unit facility, will use the grant to provide transitional housing and support services for women and children facing homelessness.

“What Salvation Army’s doing here, what Dumas Wesley is doing in Fairhope and what Housing First is doing on both sides of the Bay — I think that’s going to be the real secret to the success of ending homelessness,” Boulware adds.

Captain Trey Jones at The Salvation Army expressed gratitude for the partnership with Housing First, Incorporated saying, “We’re excited that they were able to receive the funds that that they were awarded, but obviously even more excited that they can trust us with helping out with that reward.”

He says the funding will help them in a number of ways.

“It’s a helpful system that we can actually use the money for things that are outside of what the normal grant and funding sources that we have. So the some of the one off type of things that we’re able to do some direct assistance that we’re able to provide,” said Jones.

Housing First, Inc. will donated another $100,000 to each organization again next year. Dumas Wesley will receive their check today at 2 pm at their location in Fairhope.

