Hundreds turn out for Prodisee Pantry Christmas meal distribution

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of Baldwin County families will have a better Christmas thanks to Prodisee Pantry and all the volunteers and community partners who make it possible. Now in its 21st year of service, Prodisee is helping more needy families than ever.

More than two hundred came through Tuesday, December 19, 2023 to get their weekly supply of groceries. Along with the staple items, families received a Christmas meal package filled with everything needed for a traditional holiday meal.

More than a hundred volunteers helped distribute food Tuesday, December 19, 2023 (Hal Scheurich)

“Some of the traditional things that you would sit down and put together with a ham or a turkey or a roast and you’ll have potatoes and I know we’re giving out collards and turnup greens,” said Prodisee Pantry executive director, Deann Servos. “A traditional southern dinner can be made from the shopping cart we provide today.”

For many families, if it weren’t for Prodisee Pantry, there might not be a Christmas meal, or it may come down to a choice between food or paying bills. For them, the service provided is a blessing. Raechel McCully will be cooking dinner for her parents and wouldn’t be able to do it without Prodisee’s help. She encouraged anyone in need to reach out.

“Y’all, they are a Godsend,” said McCully. “They are so good and if y’all need it, come on down, please.”

Dozens of volunteers from across Baldwin County assisted in packing the grocery carts and loading the cars. Prodisee Pantry couldn’t do what it does without tremendous support from the volunteers and community partners. Churches, businesses and individuals from all walks of life came together to help their neighbors.

“It’s a great opportunity to wish them a very merry Christmas when maybe they’re going through very hard times so if we can bring just a little bit of light to their day, it does our heart good,” explained Baldwin EMC-CEO and volunteer, Karen Moore.

Prodisee Pantry counts of the generosity of local farmers, businesses and other donors year-round to do what they do, and the need is only increasing. Prodisee Pantry saw more than 10,000 family visits in 2023 which is up at least seven percent from a year ago.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.