iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/22/2023 - 12/24/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mary Booth with Mix 99.9 joined us with a look at what’s happening this holiday weekend!

68 VENTURES BOWL: SOUTH ALABAMA vs EASTERN MICHIGAN- Sat 6pm, Hancock-Whitney Stadium, Mobile. The 68 Ventures Bowl has built a reputation of fielding some of the most competitive and exciting games of the Bowl season. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

GREER’S MARKETS/THIS IS ALABAMA MARDI GRAS PARADE- Fri 6:30pm, Downtown Mobile. The skies of downtown Mobile will be filled with beads, moon pies and more as the 68 Ventures Bowl presents Mobile’s largest Mardi Gras Parade with floats from 20 mystical societies. In addition, local high school marching bands and the Bowl teams’ bands and cheerleaders will perform. The parade will be followed by the THIS IS ALABAMA PEP RALLY and THIS IS ALABAMA STREET PARTY at Mardi Gras Park. Free and open to the public.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! - Thurs 7:30pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre. It’s America’s Game on tour! At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes!

JIM BRICKMAN, A JOYFUL CHRISTMAS featuring CHRISSY METZ- Fri 7:30pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre. Jim Brickman returns to Pensacola with his brand-new holiday concert, a heartwarming evening of music and laughter, with Yuletide carols, holiday classics, and all of Brickman’s biggest hits. Special guest Chrissy Metz of “This is Us”.

22nd Annual CARPE DIEM SANTA RUN- Sat 10am, Carpe Diem, Old Shell Rd, Mobile. The Carpe Diem Santa Run is a 2 mile fun-run, walk, bike ride, dog walking, fun-for-the-whole-family charity event. Holiday themed costumes are encouraged! Join the fun, spread the Christmas spirit and support Ransom Ministries.

THE CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE- Wed-Sat 6pm and 8pm, Historic Oakleigh House, Mobile. The Christmas Carol Experience is an on-your-feet 360-degree immersive retelling of the world’s most famous Holiday Story where the audience steps directly into the Charles Dickens Tale... but with a twist. Audiences enter to find themselves guests at the funeral of Jacob Marley before following Ebenezer Scrooge on his quest to claim his inheritance and escape Marley’s fate.

ELF-VENTURE, A RACE TO SAVE CHRISTMAS - Fri 6pm, Sat 3pm, OWA Theater, OWA Parks & Resort, Foley. This is a heartwarming tale that follows four lovable elves, Pixie, Trixie, Dixie, and Fixie, as they embark on a thrilling adventure to rescue Christmas from an unexpected villain.

FINDING CHRISTMAS- December 15 - 27, daily 3pm and 7pm (dark Dec 18), Beau Rivage Theater, Biloxi. Do you believe in the magic of the Holidays? Finding Christmas is a Broadway-style musical variety production that follows a young brother & sister duo who set out on a quest to find the true meaning of Christmas. Some say that seeing is believing, while others know that believing is trusting what’s in your heart.

MAGIC CHRISTMAS IN LIGHTS - Open nightly 5pm-9pm, Nov 24- Jan 3 (closed December 25 and January 1), Bellingrath Gardens, Theodore. Bellingrath Gardens and Home is celebrating the 28th year of Magic Christmas in Lights in 2023! In this Gulf Coast holiday tradition, guests stroll through a dazzling light display throughout the 65-acre Garden estate. In addition, the Bellingrath Home is decorated in its holiday finery and enhanced with beautiful poinsettias.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS DRIVE-THRU- Nov 27 through Dec 30, Mon – Sun (excluding county approved holidays), 5:00 pm- 9:00 pm, Bicentennial Park, Stockton. The Baldwin County Commission presents its 3rd Annual Holiday Lights Drive-Thru. The magical drive-thru experience is FREE to the public (donations accepted). Only passenger vehicles will be allowed. Buses, RVs, and other commercial vehicles are prohibited.

PENSACOLA WINTERFEST- Nov 17- Dec 24, Plaza Wonderland, Downtown Pensacola. Downtown Pensacola comes alive with song and dance, arts and crafts during the holidays, with “A Whoville Christmas Caper,” “Polar Express Tour” and “The Grinch’s Merry Match” tours. Pensacola Winterfest’s tours and photos with Santa take place in Plaza Wonderland at the corner of Government Street and Palafox Place. Snow and music starts at 5:30 on Fridays, 5:00 on Saturday and Sunday, on all Tour nights.

WINTER AT THE WHARF: ICE SKATING - Nov 17-Jan 15, Main Street, The Wharf, Orange Beach. Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the season by coasting on blades.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS HOCKEY vs MACON- Sat 7pm, Pensacola Bay Center. Saturday is Peanuts Night! Whether you’re a die-hard Peanuts fan or just looking for a fun night out with the family, Peanuts Night is not to be missed! With a specialty jersey featuring the characters of the beloved comic strip, Santa Claus, and other holiday themed experiences, there is fun to be had for the entire family!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.