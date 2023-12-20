Advertise With Us
Judge orders mental health evaluation for man accused in Baldwin County quadruple homicide

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy.
Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy.(WALA)
By Hal Scheurich and WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - At a hearing on Wednesday, a judge in Baldwin County has ordered that a man accused of a quadruple homicide be evaluated by the Alabama Department of Mental Health, according to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

The evaluation will determine whether Jared Smith-Bracy is competent to assist his defense team with his defense.

While she didn’t agree that Smith-Bracy is incompetent, Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz said she agreed to the evaluation.

Smith-Bracy is accused of killing his elderly grandparents, his brother and a family friend during a February pickaxe-and-gun attack at the Lake Forest subdivision home that Smith-Bracy, shared with his grandparents.

At the time, investigators said Smith-Bracy had been arrested earlier that same day on a charge of criminal mischief after breaking a door inside his grandparents’ home. He had just bonded out from that when he went back to the home and killed everyone there, according to police.

