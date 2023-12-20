Advertise With Us
Hire One

Learning all about OsteoStrong

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Osteoporosis affects more than 10 million people in the U.S. and more than 40 million American have low bone density, placing them at risk of a fracture.

OsteoStrong was created by a biomedical engineer who invented the technology for his aging mother who had osteoporosis.

After using her son’s prototype for 18-months, she increased her bone density to that of a thirty-year old.

There are thousands of OsteoStrong members around the world who have increased their bone density and reversed their diagnosis of osteoporosis.

Claim your FREE SESSION by visiting hillcrest.osteostrongmobile.com

OsteoStrong Hillcrest

2370 Hillcrest Road Suite P

Mobile, AL 36695

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

The Shawn Esfahani Foundation
The Shawn Esfahani Foundation
Miss Mobile Bay 2024 Hannah Adams joins us on Studio10
Miss Mobile Bay 2024 Hannah Adams joins us on Studio10
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/22/2023 - 12/24/2023)
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/22/2023 - 12/24/2023)
Pickle's Painting
Spruce up your home with Pickle’s Painting