Long Beach man accused of dumping roofing nails, tacks on roads over several weeks

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach Police arrested Jody C. Barcelona, 60, of Long Beach on Tuesday, and accused him of intentionally dumping roofing nails and tacks on roadways in the city.

Long Beach Police are charging Jody Barcelona with "Leaving Dangerous Substance on Highway" after allegedly dumping nails and tacks on roadways over several weeks. (Harrison County Adult Detention Center)

According to police, the investigation first began on November 23, and they say about 17 incidents have been reported in the area of Alexander Road between Pineville Road and Benton Drive.

Roofing nails were also seen near Kohler Street.

Long Beach Police say Jody Barcelona dumped several bags of roofing nails and tacks on roadways over several weeks. (Long Beach Police Department)

According to the department, the nails and tacks “were thrown in the roadway with intent to damage vehicle tires.” Police told WLOX Barcelona allegedly dumped several bags worth of the hazardous objects.

Barcelona is charged with “Leaving Dangerous Substances on Highway,” but more charges could be added.

The Long Beach Police Department is asking people who may be victims or who have information about this incident to call them at 228-865-1981.

