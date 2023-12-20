Advertise With Us
Hire One

Long Beach man accused of dumping roofing nails, tacks on roads over several weeks

Long Beach Police are charging Jody Barcelona with "Leaving Dangerous Substance on Highway."...
Long Beach Police are charging Jody Barcelona with "Leaving Dangerous Substance on Highway." Barcelona is accused of dumping several bags of roofing nails and tacks over the course of a few weeks.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach Police arrested Jody C. Barcelona, 60, of Long Beach on Tuesday, and accused him of intentionally dumping roofing nails and tacks on roadways in the city.

Long Beach Police are charging Jody Barcelona with "Leaving Dangerous Substance on Highway"...
Long Beach Police are charging Jody Barcelona with "Leaving Dangerous Substance on Highway" after allegedly dumping nails and tacks on roadways over several weeks.(Harrison County Adult Detention Center)

According to police, the investigation first began on November 23, and they say about 17 incidents have been reported in the area of Alexander Road between Pineville Road and Benton Drive.

Roofing nails were also seen near Kohler Street.

Long Beach Police say Jody Barcelona dumped several bags of roofing nails and tacks on...
Long Beach Police say Jody Barcelona dumped several bags of roofing nails and tacks on roadways over several weeks.(Long Beach Police Department)

According to the department, the nails and tacks “were thrown in the roadway with intent to damage vehicle tires.” Police told WLOX Barcelona allegedly dumped several bags worth of the hazardous objects.

Barcelona is charged with “Leaving Dangerous Substances on Highway,” but more charges could be added.

The Long Beach Police Department is asking people who may be victims or who have information about this incident to call them at 228-865-1981.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

UPDATE: Deaths of man, woman on Hernandez Street ruled murder-suicide, authorities say
Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy.
Judge orders mental health evaluation for man accused in Baldwin County quadruple homicide
Preliminary report from Elkmont plane crash
NTSB releases preliminary report on Elkmont plane crash
Motorcycle rider dies after Tuesday wreck at Government Street intersection