Miss Mobile Bay 2024 Hannah Adams joins us on Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hannah Adams was crowned Miss Mobile Bay 2024 last month through the Miss America Organization, which is the largest scholarship provider for women in the nation. Hannah is a junior at The University of Alabama double-majoring in Political Science and Public Relations.

As a thirteen year pediatric cancer survivor, Hannah is extremely engaged in pediatric cancer non-profit work serving as an ambassador for various foundations as well as running her own non-profit “H.U.G.S. 4 Childhood Cancer.” Along with federal advocacy, Hannah has collaborated with many states to create specific childhood cancer state legislation, programs, and awareness.

She is excited to be competing for the job of Miss Alabama 2024 next summer!

Hannahleeadams.com

hugs4childhoodcancer.org

Instagrams: @missmobilebayal and @hannah.adams06

Facebook: Miss Mobile Bay and Hannah Adams

