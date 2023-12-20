Advertise With Us
Hire One

Miss Mobile Bay 2024 Hannah Adams joins us on Studio10

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hannah Adams was crowned Miss Mobile Bay 2024 last month through the Miss America Organization, which is the largest scholarship provider for women in the nation. Hannah is a junior at The University of Alabama double-majoring in Political Science and Public Relations.

As a thirteen year pediatric cancer survivor, Hannah is extremely engaged in pediatric cancer non-profit work serving as an ambassador for various foundations as well as running her own non-profit “H.U.G.S. 4 Childhood Cancer.” Along with federal advocacy, Hannah has collaborated with many states to create specific childhood cancer state legislation, programs, and awareness.

She is excited to be competing for the job of Miss Alabama 2024 next summer!

Hannahleeadams.com

hugs4childhoodcancer.org

Instagrams: @missmobilebayal and @hannah.adams06

Facebook: Miss Mobile Bay and Hannah Adams

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Recipe: Chicken & Dumplings
Recipe: Chicken & Dumplings
The Shawn Esfahani Foundation
The Shawn Esfahani Foundation
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/22/2023 - 12/24/2023)
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/22/2023 - 12/24/2023)
Pickle's Painting
Spruce up your home with Pickle’s Painting